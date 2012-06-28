Please Stand For The Canadian National Canthem

Did you know that Canada has its own adorable version of July 4. It’s called Canada Day and it’s this weekend.

In honor of holiday, one of the many beer-centric events on the Canadian calendar, Molson and agency Rethink Canada created a special rendition of the national anthem.

In the video, a team of musicians conjures the rousing tune from an array of cans, bottles, cases and kegs.

Oh, and congratulations on that health care thing.

Smugly, a country that’s always had a proper health care system.