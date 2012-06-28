Amnesty International’s New Film Gives A First-Person POV to Torture

It had all the makings of quiet evening in: A young couple relaxing on the couch with her giving just enough attention to a book to able to acknowledge a loving caress from him. But the stillness of nighttime’s white noise shatters in a cacophony of confusion and screams when armed men storm the well-worn living room, hooding and seizing their man as the scene cuts quickly to black. What follows are the chilling sounds of brutal torture from the victim’s point of view–that is to say the dark inside of a tightly meshed bag.