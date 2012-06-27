Lana Del Rey Channels Jackie Kennedy (with A$AP Rocky as JFK) In Her New Video

Lana Del Rey’s previous videos nurtured an obsession with glamourous celebrity imagery mixed with a sense of disaster and a period feel, so it makes perfect sense that her latest video would be set in the Camelot era, with the artist playing both Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.

In the eight-minute video for “National Anthem,” directed by Anthony Mandler, the uber-stylish JFK is played by white-hot Harlem rapper A$AP (who seems here to do absolutely all of his talking with his hands.) Over purposefully grainy film stock, the pair cavort around Cape Cod (presumably), accompanied by an adorable brood. Of course, we all know how this story ends, and inevitably there is a doomed convertible ride through Dallas on a November day in store for our heroes.