How The Chopras Are Creating A New Social Network Of Enlightenment

For Mallika Chopra, living with intent is as natural as breathing. It’s not hard to see why. The founder and CEO of Intent.com , Chopra just happens to be the daughter of Deepak Chopra, author and world-renowned authority in spiritual healing and mind-body medicine, who taught her how to meditate at the tender age of nine.

Mallika Chopra

Likewise, Mallika Chopra understands that intentions evolve over time, just like businesses. That’s why she’s launching a totally revamped version of Intent.com. Timed to coincide with Chopra Well, a new series of YouTube programming by her father, the videos and the online platform aim to provide users with a seamless way to discover, get inspired by, and support each other’s intents.

“When we first launched it was more like a blog,” she explains, but a simple space on the site offered the online community a place to share dreams and aspirations. “We saw that people loved to share their intents but also support others,” Chopra says. The challenge, she admits, was keeping people engaged in that support network. “It was more like Twitter,” Chopra admits, “Share, then go off into the ether.”

With a new functionality designed to enhance storytelling, Chopra says, users can explain why they are setting a particular goal, how the community can help them achieve it, and even list their inspirations. In other words, the Intent network can go beyond clicking a thumbs-up and actually help the individual along their path by sharing the intent with their own personal network, offer words of encouragement in the comments, or even make donations for a cause if that is what the user requests.

“There’s a focus on taking the intent deeper and updating the stories as they progress,” Chopra says.

That’s where Chopra Well comes in.

Besides being a repository for bits of wisdom on sexuality, spirituality, and general enlightenment delivered by Deepak, Mallika Chopra points out that there will be additional programming that follows individuals (taped prior to the launch) as they state their intent and tap a variety of experts to achieve their personal goals.