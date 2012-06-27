advertisement
Stoking Anxiety About Fertility? There’s An App For That

By Christine Champagne1 minute Read

I don’t think I have a biological clock because I have never, ever heard it ticking. Not even when I hold my friend’s adorable baby Eloise whom I adore. That said, maybe I do have a biological clock, and it is drowned out by the tinnitus I suffer in my right ear. But then wouldn’t I hear the ticking in my left ear?

While I remain confused, Mira Kaddoura, an artist and former creative at Wieden + Kennedy, says she does have a biological clock, it is ticking, and the ticking is getting louder. So loud that she was inspired to create an app called The Wonder Clock. Available via iTunes for $1.99, it counts down a woman’s biological clock in real time—plug in your age, and the countdown begins. You’ll be told how many years, months, days, hours, minutes and seconds you remain fertile.

A disclaimer on the app stresses that The Wonder Clock is “based upon averages and is not a medical diagnosis” but rather “an interactive, conceptual piece that seeks to start a necessary and empowering conversation about childbearing.” Women are encouraged to have that conversation with others in The Wonder Clock community via Facebook and Twitter.

