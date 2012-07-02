“House,” “Lost” Director Greg Yaitanes On Mixing VC Savvy With Hollywood Swagger

Greg Yaitanes is possibly the most tech-savvy individual in Hollywood you’ve never heard of. On top of directing what was the most watched television show on the planet, House, he’s also been an early investor in Silicon Valley’s breakout startups, Twitter, Foursquare, Square, and Pinterest. Yaitanes is on a mission to show Hollywood how the tricks of Silicon Valley’s most innovative tech can make television production efficient enough to make high-quality content affordable. “I’m going to use tech to get more out of every dollar that I’m given to enhance the user experience,” says Yaitanes.

Now, Yaitanes is executive-producing (with Alan Ball, among others) a new HBO/Cinemax series called Banshee, set to air in 2013. And with production underway on the relatively low-budget police drama, his approach has already begun to pay off. The first episode, which is traditionally a boondoggle rife with overspending, was produced under budget (by about 7%). “He definitely has the ability to recognize interesting technologies pretty quickly, but what impressed me the most is how deep his goes on them,” gushes Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey.

Yaitanes’ principles for how to save television from a cultural wasteland of cheap reality shows and laugh-track sitcoms are simple: Use inexpensive tech tools to shave costs everywhere, always be on the hunt for new technology, and be a collaborative manager.

“I’m always looking for the tools I would need to do something better,” says Yaitanes, who personally investigates how to apply the new technology to his directing arsenal. Yaitanes made headlines for shooting the entire season finale of House on a cheap semi-professional Canon handheld camera. Canon “had put in a sensor that was bigger than any other camera that was out there,” he recalls; “the properties of the lensing and the focus was so beautiful.” Since then, Red has produced a professional compact camera, Scarlet.

Waiting for technology companies to make entertainment-friendly versions of a product isn’t always an option, which is why Yaitanes works with scrappy startups in their infancy to build out the features he needs. A sample 2010 tweet: “Yo! freaking OUT over @ajiapps iPad PDF reader iAnnotate. it could be secret to going paperless with my scripts at [H]ouse next season.” He followed up the tweet with an email to the founder on what features he needed in the next version.

Effortlessly swapping iAnnotate PDF files with his team in the dual locations of Los Angeles and North Carolina (where Banshee is shooting) has helped him replace cumbersome script binders and the painstaking process of hauling them among staff.

Indeed, this constant experimentation with cutting-edge digital solutions has helped him become an “iPad producer,” capable of instantly surveying opportunities, talent, and content from around the world without the drag of physical travel. Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars in travel and time to fly his team to scout a potential shoot location, Yaitanes simply scans Google Maps Street View, and decides whether the location has the requisite room for equipment and artistic vibe. If it fits, he’ll shoot the scene after physically arriving for the first time (a risk that is almost unheard of in directing).