Is El Futuro Of Advertising In This Ford Spot?

At times during the NBA Finals I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. Not because LeBron James or Dwyane Wade was defying gravity (not to mention the Thunder); Miami’s superstars have a way of making the extraordinary appear almost routine. Rather, I was dumbstruck by an ad, an ad that Ford ran twice, during games four and five.

It began like this:

Mother, rushing to her daughter’s side: “Honey, what’s wrong?”

Daughter, fighting back tears: “Ale got a new Ford Escape!”

Mother, suddenly on the verge of tears herself: “A Ford Escape. The one that practically parks itself?”

From a TV ad for the new Ford 2013 Escape.



I believed I was watching the future of advertising. Did I mention that the mother and daughter–and the announcer–were speaking Spanish? And that their lines appeared onscreen in subtitles? Now maybe un commercial espanol on ABC shouldn’t be surprising in 2012 given that one in six Americans identify themselves as Hispanic. This demographic is the fastest growing segment in the country; by Nielsen’s estimate, it’ll make up 60 percent of the total population growth in the U.S. by 2016.

Still, this was the first time I could recall seeing an ad format on a major TV network aimed at two groups of consumers in two languages–Spanish for Hispanics, subtitles to include everybody else. I called around and discovered that I’d missed earlier variations on the theme: some Spanish ads during CBS’s broadcast of the Latin Grammys and the short-lived Jimmy Smits series Cane as well as during the 2004 World Series on Fox (that ad, by GM, featured Spanish rap but no dialogue). Until the NBA Finals, Ford had never tried anything like this. “It was a big deal,” says Matt VanDyke, who oversees U.S. marketing and communications for the automaker. And it was a big stage on which to experiment. The games scored the weeks’s top ratings—more than 15 million viewers on the nights the Escape ad aired.

The day after game two of the NBA Finals, ABC execs called Zubi, a Miami-based agency that specializes in Hispanic marketing for big brands, including Ford. “[ABC] said, ‘We’ve noticed extraordinary penetration of Spanish-speaking viewership,’ ” says VanDyke. “The highest number they’ve seen on any sports programming and higher than any typical numbers for prime-time programming.” Which made sense. ABC had the finals to itself. It wasn’t being simulcast on a Spanish-language network. And if any team could attract an Hispanic audience, it’s El Heat, which plays in a county, Miami-Dade, that’s 65 percent Hispanic.

Ford created this Spanish-language ad for its growing Hispanic market–up 21% in the last year.

How about trying something different, ABC suggested, and running an Hispanic ad during one of the games to reach that audience?