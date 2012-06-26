Robots as Nurses, Friends and Thieves, in “Robot & Frank”

When robots become part of everyday life, will they be our caretakers, our gardeners and our friends? And will we be able to rope them into our illicit, illegal activities? Robot & Frank, a new human-robot buddy movie, starring Frank Langella, Susan Sarandon, Liv Tyler and James Marsden and opening in theaters on August 24, explores just these issues.

The trailer for the movie — which won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival for its “humane and prescient portrait of the relationship between an aging father and his non-human caregiver, and for raising profound questions about the role of technology in our collective future” — shows a glimpse at a near-future in which all phones are video, libraries are obsolete and wealthy tech entrepreneurs are smarmy and condescending. In other words, it might be set in 2013.

The film is the first feature of director Jake Schreier, who directs commercials out of Park Pictures and writer Christopher Ford (the team, incidentally, behind one of Co.Create’s favorite short films).

And if Robot's voice sounds familiar, it's because you know it from such indie gems as An Education and Kinsey.