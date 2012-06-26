Jamie Bell, Willem Dafoe, Garrett Hedlund, and Gary Oldman Suit Up for Prada

As a high-end label, Prada has a tendency to use high-caliber talent in its advertising. The just-released campaign for the label’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection is no exception.

The new ads feature the poses and face-acting of four very different actors–Jamie Bell, Willem Dafoe, Garrett Hedlund, and Gary Oldman–wearing an endless array of industrial-age-inspired outfits. The actors also appeared in Prada’s Fall show.

Watch the making-of video above and join us in wondering what Gary Oldman and Willem Dafoe are saying in their private conversation to make each other laugh. Is it the most interesting thing ever? We need more information.