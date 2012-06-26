Burt’s Bees Taps Isabella Rossellini for a Match Made in Educational Video Heaven

A wishful rumination saved exclusively for beekeepers and hippies while everyone else vehemently swats at and/or abjectly spazzes out over the mere sight of the those buzzing bearers of springtime stings. Love them or hate them, bees do quite a lot of good for the environment, and now they need you to do something for them.

To call attention to manmade and environmental threats endangering bees, personal care brand Burt’s Bees has collaborated with actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini for Wild for Bees: a dedicated site and series of educational shorts that explain the kinds of bees and how their specific characteristics and functions help maintain equilibrium in the ecosystem. In each video, Burt’s Bees cofounder Burt Shavitz (played by Rossellini in a sweet shredded newspaper beard getup) is introduced to drone, queen, and worker bees (played by Rossellini yet again) who satisfy Burt’s inquisitiveness with quirky visual aids.

Anyone familiar with the Sundance Channel’s 2008 series, Green Porno, created and directed by Rossellini, should instantly recognize the homespun charm she brings to subject matter far from savory, which lends itself so ideally to Burt’s Bees’ campaign. As a matter of fact, much of the information touched on in the videos has been given before in a previous episode of Green Porno–however, given the dangers currently facing bees, it all takes on quite a new meaning.