BMW Canada Hits The Mark (And Balloons And Apples) With Another Eye-Popping Web Film

BMW Canada has done it again. And by “it” we mean creating a hugely buzzed-about online film that has fans and skeptics talking about how they achieved the eye-blasting visuals therein.

Headlights illuminate the inside of a sizable barrel. The engine revs and the tires smoke as the car rips out onto an open salt flat on a high-speed mission of beautiful destruction. As a visual interpretation of the BMW M5 being the fastest sedan in the world, agency Cundari treats the Beemer like a bullet–and shows it blasting across space and into an array of artful objects which explode in super slow motion.

The soundtrack to “Bullet” is a juxtaposition of grace and power with the roar of the M5 silenced only by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 as it decimates oversized balloons, a breakaway glass apple, and a bull’s-eye. BMW Canada’s spot is simply two minutes of breathtaking imagery and sound that smartly capitalizes on the fixating nature of high-speed videos.

Cundari chief creative officer Brent Choi says the spot was shot at the Bonneville Salt Flats using a Phantom Flex camera, capable of filming HD footage at 2,500 frames per second.

“To ensure we had the most visually spectacular slow motion sequences possible, we actually filmed multiple takes of each moment of impact–destroying a number of oversized objects in the process,” says Choi. But what he doesn’t say is exactly how some of the amazing imagery was created.

“Art only comes to life when people discuss it and engage with it,” he says. “If we were to deconstruct the piece, we would end the conversation and people wouldn’t be able to engage with the film as deeply.”

Last year, Cundari got the online world atwitter over another series of spots that seemed to depict the BMW engaged in impossible feats of driving precision. See one of those films below.