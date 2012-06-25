See The Best Of The Best Brand Work: All Your Grand Prix Winners For 2012

Chipotle, Nike, and American Express distinguished themselves at the Cannes festival of creativity last week by capturing not one but two Grand Prix each.

Chipotle was recognized in the new Branded Content category and in the Film category for its Cultivate campaign and the “Back to the Start” short film that was that campaign’s centerpiece. Nike’s Fuel Band was an unsurprising winner in both the Cyber (i.e., digital/interactive) category and the Titanium category, which was established several years ago to recognize work that fell outside of the traditional media lines. And American Express’s big idea, Small Business Saturday, was cited for Grand Prix glory in the Promo and Activation and the Direct categories.

What does this mean? First, that the best brand ideas defy easy media categorization. And second, that those ideas often transcend communications and represent more meaningful, or useful, initiatives that have an impact on businesses and consumers.

That’s not to say that a beautifully produced spot or film isn’t still relevant. In fact Chipotle’s dual win reflected the enduring, or increasing, importance of storytelling as part of branding–the excellent “Back To The Spot” film was a case study in craft virtuosity–its outstanding music and animation drove the success of the spot which in turn helped drive the larger campaign.

Coca-Cola also put in a strong performance at the festival, grabbing an Outdoor Grand Prix for a moving reinterpretation of its iconic white ribbon created by a Hong Kong student, and winning an unprecedented 26 Lions overall.

