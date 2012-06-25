Corona Light Wants To Bust You In The Rut

Just look at yourself–schlepping from one lame thing to another completely oblivious to what everyone sees but you’re too numbed out to notice: Your life is boring. Like, indoor-recess-because-it’s-raining-outside boring. But Corona Light wants more for you as any decent beer should.

Presenting Rut Buster: a Facebook application from agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners that allows you and your friends to create custom video montages that represent how so very awesome your life could be if you weren’t so dull. Arm-wrestled a bear lately? Recall any leprechauns actually wanting to share their pot of gold? Crowd-surf much? Didn’t think so.

Once you visit the app page, choose your friend in need, fill out some basic info about them and why their life so meh, select the Intensity Level (no contest here–just pick “AMAZEBALLS!!!!!!!!”), and poof: an instant shareable montage that prompts your soon-to-be cool pal to make a response video or pay the rut busting forward.

If all the spasmodically edited party scenes of raucously good times seems familiar, Rut Buster was modeled after Corona Light’s spots Stan and Mark–but enough of this chatter, go forth and bust some serious ruts.