T-Mobile Asks: Can You Guess The Track These Dads Are Dancing To?

When it’s your own soused father getting a little too funky on the dance floor, you feel mortified. When it’s somebody else’s, you sit back and enjoy it. Apparently, sometimes you can even profit from doing so.

A new social media initiative from T-Mobile U.K. salutes Dancing Dads the world over by focusing an interactive competition around them. Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, “Dancing Dads” is the next step in the brand’s What Britain Loves campaign. The competition, which promotes the unlimited free texts of T-Mobile’s Pay As You Go text plan, features a series of videos featuring two dads shutting it down in the club to the tune of four songs that the viewer cannot hear.

A new clip will surface every two days on the T-Mobile UK Facebook page, each with clues as to what the song might be. All entrants who even hazard a guess at the song the dancing dads are rocking out to receive unlimited free texts to enter the competition. Those who guess correctly have a chance to win a new smartphone and £100 in credit. All users have to do is text their guess and their name to 80313 and possess a keen knack for decoding dance floor body language.

Below, watch a previous ad from the “What Britain Loves” campaign.