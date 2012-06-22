Next Gen Ad Creatives Impress With Big Ideas At AKQA’s Future Lions Event

No longer confined to creating advertising ideas, the next wave of creative minds have their sights sets far beyond simple communications, to broad-based solutions that bring together technology, marketing and behavior in innovative ways. This more holistic approach was very much in evidence among the winners of this year’s Future Lions awards.

Presented annually since 2006 by agency AKQA (newly acquired by WPP), the goal of the Future Lions is to challenge and showcase the next generation of ad stars by putting out a brief to “advertise a product from a brand in a way that couldn’t have been done five years ago, to an audience of your choosing” with added motivation to “create work that makes AKQA envious”.

This year’s winning work brought big-picture thinking to creative problems big and small, noble and novel, and spoke to the competition’s emphasis on forward-looking ideas for brands without media, technology or audience constraints.

“One thing that is very clear to me in the five winners is that none of them are campaigns, so to speak,” says AKQA chief creative officer Rei Inamoto. “It wasn’t about creating a message and distributing that message, but rather it was creating a system or a platform for behavior, whether as a tool to help people behave in certain ways, or the company or the brand to behave in a certain way.”

One of the more ambitious winning ideas is Quiksilver “Made By Waves.” Created by Patrik Beskow and David Lunde of Berghs School of Communication the idea revolves around creating energy from the very waves that surfers to power Quiksilver’s manufacturing. The environmentally-friendly solution would, in turn, help in stave off climate change, which threatens those very waves and marine ecosystem.

Meanwhile, “Post from Japan” for Visit Japan by Kristofer Salsborn and Rickard Beskow also of the Berghs School, aims to empower travelers to Japan to get their travel photos off of their phones and onto the internet by giving wifi credits each time someone posts a photo of Japan to Facebook. The idea is that, after the tsunami, the public perception of Japan was one of disaster. By easily allowing people to share their more human perspectives of the country, global awareness (and tourism) will improve.

Two of the other winning ideas focus on creating utility for people’s consumption and creation of content. For Penguin Soundtracks Lisa Zeitlhuber and Nicholas Partyka of Miami Ad School in Hamburg conceived of an idea that would increase interest in reading among those who choose film as their main form of cultural entertainment by adding filmic soundtracks to e-versions of Penguin books.