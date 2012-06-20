Nike+ FuelBand and Curators of Sweden take top Cyber Lions At Cannes

Principles of interconnectedness and interactivity were the guiding forces for the jury of the Cyber Lions in Cannes, said jury president, Google Creative Lab executive creative director Iain Tait as Curators of Sweden from the Swedish Institute and Nike+ Fuelband from Nike and R/GA were revealed as the two Grand Prix winners for the category–in other words, the best digital marketing initiatives that the brand world has to offer.

Perhaps aware that Curators of Sweden was certainly not hotly tipped to take the top prize, Tait proactively mentioned that the jury considered the project to be “very simple, very smart and very brave,” adding: “that they handed their voice over to the people says so much about who they are.”

Indeed, even recent backlash around Curators of Sweden, involving some unpopular comments from a guest curator didn’t dissuade the jury in its affection for the project, with Tait noting that the fact the curator was not censored for racist comments indicates that Swedes, as a culture, are supporters of free speech.

Also awarded was Nike+ FuelBand, an extension of Nike+’s much-lauded running assistant Nike+ of 2007. A wristband that tracks any sort of activity, the device allows for immediate feedback for all sorts of athletes.

“Both pieces are about brands behaving a certain way,” said Tait. “They’re not about what they say and noisy messages, they’re about what brands do and that’s what we’re excited by.”

While the two winning pieces showcase brand behavior, Tait noted that there was some exceptional craft in the Gold-winning pieces before adding, “We just felt these two pieces represented the kind of work that people should be creating.”

Below are the Cyber Gold winners.