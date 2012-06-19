Cannes Hamm: Don Draper Visits The Ad World’s Premier Ad Festival

When you’ve already got thousands of ad types bent on a good time, warm sea breezes, and bottomless rosé, what could possibly make your advertising festival any better?

A visit from the most glamorous ad man that never lived, of course. John Hamm made an appearance at the International Festival of Creativity (the Cannes Lions) this week. Agency McGarry Bowen and its owner Dentsu recruited Hamm for an appearance at an low-key party at the JW Marriott Hotel in Cannes.

Hamm appeared sporting full metal Mad Men suiting and, according to reports, a charming, laid-back style, posing for pictures with real, single-identity, relatively light-hearted advertising types, who couldn’t have been more excited had zombie Rosser Reeves appeared handing out free M&Ms.

Hamm hangs with Powell Communications

John Hamm and Diageo’s Michelle Klein

Top photo by Michelle Klein.