See The Best Outdoor Ads, According To Cannes Lions Judges

Jurors at the Cannes Ad Festival recognized both interactive technology and classic poster design in the Outdoor category yesterday, awarding a dual Grand Prix to Mercedes “Invisible Drive” and Coca-Cola’s “Coke Hands.”

As noted here previously, out of home advertising has been an interesting category in recent years as brands look to create ever more arresting, universally engaging imagery while bringing interactive technology off the home screen and into streets and stores.

“Coke Hands,” a reinterpretation of the classic Coke logo, was created by Hong Kong’s Jonathan Mak Long, who had been recruited by Ogilvy & Mather China after the agency had seen the then-student’s tribute to Steve Jobs (read more about it here).

With “Invisible Drive,” (cited in our Cannes front-runners list) Mercedes-Benz and agency Jung von Matt aimed to demonstrate the vanishingly small effects of its F-Cell Hydrogen on the environment. The video shows the car, covered in sheets of colored LEDs, rendered “invisible” as it drives through the streets.

Other Gold Lion winners represented innovative digital/real world combinations, like the “Photoblocker” from Del Campo Nazca Saatchi & Saatchi, that prevents unfortunate social media photo tagging.

Elsewhere, the Big Stunt was taken to new levels by Belgium’s Duval Guillaume, which won two Gold Lions with its Calsberg “Bikers” and TNT “Drama” spectacles.

See Grand Prix winners and a selection of Gold Lion winners in the slide show above.