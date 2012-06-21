A New Dimension In Storytelling: Dolby Launches New Atmos System With “Brave”

It’s in the air.

Cinema sound innovator Dolby has once again teamed with Disney-owned Pixar on its next generation sound format. The 3-D animated Scottish adventure Brave–which rolls out June 22–is the first film to use the new Dolby Atmos system, promising a more immersive experience through the addition of overhead speakers and precise placement of sound elements in space.

Dolby Atmos advances the technology of the current industry standard–Dolby 7.1–by enabling as many as 128 specific sound elements (called objects) to project from up to 64 individual speakers at a single time, rather than seven individually recorded channels projected from as many groups of speakers, plus a discrete subwoofer channel. The shift from channel to object-based sound mixing has revolutionized the role sound will play in its enhancement of cinematic storytelling.

Re-recording mixer Will Files oversaw the Atmos sound mix of Brave

“A Subtle Art”

“Sound design is the part of storytelling that sneaks through the side door of the brain,” says re-recording mixer Will Files, who oversaw the Atmos sound mix of Brave. “It’s more effective as a subtle art than if the viewer is aware of what we’re doing. As a filmmaker, you can’t actually make the audience smell the ocean, or feel heat, cold, wind on skin, or the kickback of a shooting gun. So you overcompensate by taking artistic license with sound to deliver the feeling you want the audience to have.

“For example, in Brave, there’s a moment when one of characters suddenly feels physically exposed,” Files continues. “Suddenly the sound of a cold draft kicks up in the castle and the wind whistles through the hallways. It doesn’t make much sense that a wind gust would course through an enclosed building; but from a storytelling point of view, it connects the emotion of the character feeling exposed and cold.