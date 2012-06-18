3-D Artist Conjures Classic Cartoons On Twitter

Twitter has long been a place for colorful language and wacky characters, but lately it’s gotten a lot more animated.

Back in April, a scrollable flipbook cartoon ad made its way on the platform; now, freelance 3-D illustrator Gregory Wadsworth has given his timeline an animation makeover. In celebration of his favorite Hollywood cartoon stars, the artist is using Unicode box-drawing characters to “draw” the heads of Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and many others on his Twitter timeline.

The series began on May 24th with 1913 character, Heeza Liar. The series continues chronologically, adding better known faces like Felix the Cat, starting in 1919. Wadsworth is only including characters that were made for animation, rather than adapted from the funny pages. Below, you’ll find Betty Boop, Bosko, and some others.

Hat tip to Cartoon Brew.