Makie Puts Toy-Making Power In Consumers’ Hands With 3-D-Printed Dolls

Smart toys customized to each user’s individual requirements may sound like a children’s fantasy but they’re now reality thanks to MakieLab , a small London startup which has developed a next generation doll that straddles the digital and physical worlds by harnessing the potential of 3-D printing with the ease of user generation of content online.

The company, based on London’s “Silicon Roundabout” and launched in March 2011 by former Channel 4 education commissioning editor Alice Taylor, has just started a limited release of its first product, the Makie, ahead of a full-scale consumer launch scheduled for 2013.

Makies are posable 10-inch action dolls. What makes them unique is that each is different: designed by its owner. The first step is to create an avatar online at website makie.me. Here you can specify features such as eyes, nose, mouth, hair, width of smile, hands and (of course) gender. MakieLab can then turn this avatar into a physical doll using latest 3-D printing technology. Both doll and avatar are upgradable and, moving forward, the company will introduce a variety of ways in which one will interact with the other, online and off.

“The vision is to create using digital production methods, game technology, and avatar building physical toys that can then interact with each other and their virtual counterparts–so creating an infinite loop,” MakieLab cofounder and chief executive officer Alice Taylor explains.

Her desire is to disrupt the traditional toy industry model in which an idea is prototyped then user-tested, sold to a toy company which refines its design then sub-contracts manufacturing to the Far East, received back and then stored in a warehouse before being sold by a retailer–a three to four-year process. She adds: “What we’re doing is creating digital things then printing out a physical product – all within the same week.”

Formerly commissioning editor, education, at Channel Four where she was responsible for any-platform educational content, Taylor has spent her entire career working in digital production and gaming. And it was while attending a major toy fair back in 2010 that the idea for Makies was born.

“I was in the basement of this major exhibition venue talking to all the digital games people,” she recalls. “At the time, Moshi Monsters and Club Penguin were growing from strength to strength. Then, when I wondered upstairs to view the rest of the show, it struck me: why were digital and physical products so segregated and their makers so reluctant to talk to each other?”