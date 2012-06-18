Azealia Banks Rides High in New Video For “Liquorice”

One of the breakout artists of 2011, Azealia Banks turned a lot of heads with her sharp-tongued turn in the video, 212, which found her dancing on a New York street corner and inside a grocery store. Recently, she announced she was quitting the “rap game,” but not before she dropped this video, which transports her out of her native environment, depositing her deep in the old west.

Directed by fashion photographer, Rankin, the new video clues you into its setting immediately with the sounds of old-timey gunfire over a silhouette of Azealia on horseback (the equestrians among you may find her horsemanship lacking, but she more than makes up for that in a number of other ways.) Soon, the 20-year old dance/rap phenom appears in a stars-and stripes bikini top holding a baseball bat out on the open plains, in front of a mountain. Before we get to a climactic standoff between Azealia and a mirror image of her self (both wearing black leather chaps), there is much more western imagery and food-based phallic symbolism to go around.