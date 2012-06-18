Ever Wonder How Honda’s Headlights Got That Way?

In the same way that documentaries dissect their subjects in order to provide a more complete view of the whole, a new series of Honda ads each hone in on a single feature of the auto company’s latest models.

As sponsors of Channel 4’s Documentaries, Honda has launched this new TV campaign, created by Wieden + Kennedy London, which links brand and programming together. The tagline “The More We Look, The More We Learn” could be applied to the documentaries themselves, or the ads/”idents” which use footage that looks as though it came from a documentary to illustrate features of several different Honda products.

The campaign also includes a new website developed and created by Collective London, which indulges the kind of curiosity that accompanies an interest in documentaries. On the website, users will find a game that’s played with a series of questions themed ‘How curious are you?’ The site will Channel 4 content throughout the year.

Watch more of the “idents” below.