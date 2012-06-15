“Heads of Cannes” Helps You Pre-Game for Festival Schmoozing

When you look at the Facebook profile of someone you’re romantically interested in before approaching them in the real world, it’s called “stalking.” When you do the very same thing for business purposes, however, it’s called “doing your homework.” For anyone making the trek to France for the Cannes Lions ad festival next week, homework just got easier.

A group of students from the Berghs School of Communication in Stockholm partnered with global agency Great Works recently to create Heads of Cannes, a flashcard-like game that helps users Groundhog Day their way through so much networking. It’s the perfect tool for a week of meet-and-greets with the top tier of advertising’s elite.

Heads of Cannes stores a collection of 50 of the biggest movers and shakers among the world’s advertising creatives, the people you should be targeting for painstakingly rehearsed, informal chitchat at Cannes Lions. Each person is pictured on the left side of a page, along with a piece of useful personal data in the form of a “conversation tip.” To the right are three names, one of which is correct. The more you play, the more you’ll be ready with relevant anecdotes when the time comes. Remember: it’s not at all creepy if it helps your career.