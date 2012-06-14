Cannes Predictions: The 13 Ads Bound For Glory At Adland’s Biggest Show

The International Festival of Advertising Creativity, aka Cannes , gets underway next week in the south of France, marking the end of awards season in advertising land and a time of creative stock-taking.

The festival has grown into something beyond an award show, with most major brands and media and tech companies using the event as a meeting place and marketing opportunity, and with a content track featuring names from Bill Clinton to Debby Harry, but the creative end product is still the ultimate reason for the event’s continued relevance.

Agency Leo Burnett has made it a tradition each year to release a predictions reel–a list of the serious contenders for top awards at the show.

The work on the list has become less easy to categorize, the award shows have added more categories. This year, Cannes will recognize mobile as an award category for the first time. The other categories include: Film, Film Craft, Cyber (otherwise known as digital/interactive), Titanium and Integrated, Press, Out of Home, PR, Design, Promotion and Activation, Direct, Media, Radio and Effectiveness.

Here, our picks for the most likely of top prize winners–the industry’s best work from last year and early this year.

Chipotle “Back To The Start”

The fast food chain had one of the big brand content stories of last year with this beautifully animated, two-minute film created out of CAA. The tear-jerking spot, directed by Nexus Films’ Johnny Kelly and scored by Willie Nelson’s version of Coldplay’s “The Scientist” is part of the brand’s larger Cultivate A Better World platform centered around a message of sustainable farming. It’s so lovely you almost forget the little piggies end up in the same place in the end (our bellies). The ad cut a wide swath at earlier award shows and is a lock for a big prize in the new-ish brand content category.