Why Won’t Steve Spend?

With $46 billion, you could do a lot of cool things.

You could build your own Space Shuttle and offer free trips to the moon. You could buy an iPhone, an iPad, and an iPod for every person in the United States and still have money left over to dress them in black turtlenecks and jeans. You could buy all the properties surrounding Cupertino, California, creating a whole city–an infinite loop of sorts–for you and your company alone.

Or you could invest the cash where it gets a few percentage points of interest, and sit on it for 15 years.

That’s just what Apple’s been doing with its hoard. Now some analysts are getting pissed.

In an open letter to Steve Jobs and the board of directors, Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi calls on Apple’s top brass to share the love with shareholders by returning some of the $46 billion in the form of a one-time dividend, ongoing dividends, or a share buyback.

Sacconaghi says shareholders he’s spoken with have been pleased with Apple’s ability to innovate and grow, but they have “one common source of frustration–which is now bordering on exasperation.” Namely, Apple’s unwillingness to use its cash or share its vision for using it. Why the exasperation? Because companies are expected to spend such surpluses, either on acquisitions or other long-term investments, and indeed most other companies are.