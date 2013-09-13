How To Make A Cannes Contender: Chipotle’s “Back to the Start”

The subject of inhumane farming is not an easy one to broach. Some people just don’t want to know about it because, well, it’s not pleasant to hear about animals being forced to live in horrific conditions and being pumped up with chemicals. But fast food chain Chipotle, which only does business with farmers dedicated to humane practices, found a way into people’s hearts and minds through Back to the Start.

Created in conjunction with the CAA Marketing arm of Creative Artists Agency and director Johnny Kelly, the animated short tells the story of a farmer who has allowed his humane family farm to be transformed into one of those horrific factory-style farms but ultimately realizes the error of his ways and moves back toward more sustainable farming methods. It’s an emotional journey, and the captivating visuals–all of the action is captured in one long pan that runs throughout the film–are supported by Willie Nelson’s haunting rendition of Coldplay’s “The Scientist.” Co.Create spoke with Jesse Coulter, co-chief creative officer of CAA Marketing, to explore the making of this affecting piece of branded content.

CO.CREATE: What was the brief?

JESSE COULTER: Prior to meeting for the first time with Chipotle Founder and Co-CEO Steve Ells and CMO Mark Crumpacker, we had a lot of misconceptions about the company and were unaware of their Food With Integrity philosophy and corporate mission to change food culture. But we immediately realized they were going to change the world and we wanted to be a part of that. It only took one meeting for us to go from skeptics to believers. That’s what excited us. If people knew Chipotle’s story, they, too, would be believers.

Like Mark and Steve, we believed in the brand’s potential and wanted to help make their marketing as innovative and inspirational as their business. We knew we needed to create emotional work that would connect with people. We wanted people to feel like we did the first time we met Chipotle.

So for our first assignment, we were tasked to find new ways to tell Chipotle’s Food With Integrity story. We presented a broad scope of ideas including with the short film Back to the Start. We thought an anthemic short would be a good way to kick off the Cultivate a Better World platform.

How did you get to the bigger idea here? What was the breakthrough?