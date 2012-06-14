Connect 4 Campaign Pours Cold Water On The Presumptuous

In a series of print ads for Hasbro’s classic game of vertical strategy, various scenarios are printed on a series of game pieces. The first three in yellow are innocuously cute, hopeful, or even a little racy. But it’s what’s on that fourth piece, that last bit of circular plastic to plunk in a slot, that causes those aforementioned harmless situations to come so very undone: A family of hedgehogs become well acquainted with a barreling truck. Moms can’t seem to grasp the importance for all parties involved of knocking on a teen’s door before entering. A romantic slow dance ends not in a sweet kiss to remember but with a rousing ass trumpet solo–the list goes on and on.

Like life, Connect 4 can be a source of cruel surprises.