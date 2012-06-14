Evian Lets You Order Home Delivery From a Fridge Magnet

Several years after pizza chains started allowing customers to order online instead of over the phone, the state of delivery art took a leap forward recently with a one-tap ordering device, The VIP Fridge Magnet.

Now Evian has brought the technology to home water delivery.

In a promotion for the natural mineral water company’s new delivery website, Paris-based agency BETC Digital has created the Evian Smart Drop: a device that hangs on your fridge and allows you to order water for delivery, without needing a computer or phone. The Smart Drop looks like a white, tear-shaped Kindle with a slightly smaller screen. Users just click on a button to control how much water they want and when they want it; then, as long as Wi-Fi is installed, the order goes out directly to Evian.

Those of us who wouldn’t mind a pizza-shaped icon hanging on the fridge, putting us one click away from our usual order, must now simply play the waiting game.