Sky Sports Wants You As Psyched For Summer As These Very Psyched Athletes

As you may have heard, the Olympics are coming to London this summer and people are starting to get excited about it. Especially the athletes featured in Sky Sports’ latest ad.

In a new campaign from UK-based agency Brothers and Sisters, promoting the Olympics-fueled Great British Summer of Sport, a small army of athletes trains in and of the gym, boasting the kind of determination that ensured the survival of our species through the plague years. Acclaimed cinematographer-turned-director Ivan Bird uses audio to great effect, deploying a propulsive guitar swipe that hits like percussion and keeps coming faster and faster, while the imagery speeds up as well, until you want to leap out of your chair and kick something, anything!

In other words, it is quite effective.