How CDZA Combines High Brow Music Skills And Web Marketing Savvy To Create YouTube Hits

While YouTube will always be a haven for untrained shower-singers, wailing in webcams with all the earnestness of a Broadway audition, there’s also room on the platform for Julliard grads to cut loose and contribute something that looks as much fun to make as it is to watch.

By now, you may have seen a video by the collective known as cdza: each of the group’s musical comedy opuses is the result of some definitive creative and branding decisions that render the creations part of a greater whole. The videos–which have included the likes of Zuckerberg: The Musical and Pianists In Paris–all take place in a tiny wood-paneled studio, with a white board in the background that says ‘cdza’ in lower case letters, surrounded by lightbulbs. They each feature a rotating cast of musicians wearing black; musicians who stare at the camera for 30 seconds when each performance is done, before revealing a “subscribe” tag in an interesting way. Such viral marketing savvy is not uncommon among YouTubers, but it’s truly rare to see it paired with classically trained musicianship.

The three founders of cdza (short for “collective cadenza”) represent a unique mixture of the two elements. Joe Sabia has specialized for years in creating web content for a wide spectrum of clients, Michael Thurber attended Julliard and now performs and writes music full-time, while Matt McCorkle is a master at music production. All three happened to share an interest in making musical comedy videos, and their discrete skill sets ended up meshing.

The trio met under the kind of serendipitous clashing of industries that living and working in New York tends to foster. Sabia was creating a video for a friend of Thurber’s, and the two became friends. Later, Sabia needed some music for another video he was working on, and asked his new friend to write some. Since Thurber always had his music mixed and polished by McCorkle, he did so again with Sabia’s project, which lead to more sound design and voice-over work for McCorkle. By then, a partnership had begun to form.

“The three of us started working together on corporate projects and Joe mentioned that he’d always had this idea of wanting to do something music-related on video,” Thurber says. The group members put their heads together, brought in some friends and made their first opus: “The History of Lyrics That Aren’t Lyrics,” which takes a tour of some of the most famous “Na na na”s and “Whoa oh ohs” from The Beatles and Van Morrison to Blink-182 and Pink, spanning 26 songs over 47 years.

After that, the three friends dedicated themselves to making more and better YouTube videos. They spent several months thinking about content and format of the videos, and how to package them as cleanly and neatly as possible. Eventually they started delving into Thurber’s blackbook of musicians from around New York and at Julliard. The trio expanded to a free-floating collective, whose finished work was set aside and stockpiled for a launch date of May 1st, at point a new video would begin surfacing every two weeks.