Tackle This Vending Machine Hard Enough, Earn a Beer

Most of the time, in bars, it’s more common to see people hurling their body weight at inanimate objects after they get a beer. Thanks to Salta Cerveza, though, that order has been reversed.

Even though Argentina claims to be the country with the most football fans in the world, in the Salta province, where its namesake beer is brewed, everybody loves rugby. In order to celebrate this fandom in an appropriate way, Ogilvy Buenos Aires installed a special vending machine in a Salta-area bar: a Rugbeer Machine. What makes this machine unique is that it only responds to a good old fashioned rugby tackle.

In order to make the experience closer resemble actually tackling someone, the machine is outfitted with a dewy grass base. It also lets the weaker users know how close they came to qualifying for a beer with a power meter (which is labeled the ‘pussymeter’). The first machine was installed in a heavily trafficked Salta bar, and is now touring around different bars and events related with Rugby. Just imagine how hard the Rugbeer Machine will get hit when the beers start getting stuck the way that bags of chips do in your office’s vending machine.