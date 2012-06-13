“Dallas” Showrunner On Reviving A Classic Show Without Rebooting It

In 1980, North American culture collectively spent the summer speculating about “Who Shot JR?” This evocative question stemmed from the second-season cliffhanger of TV’s guiltiest pleasure center, Dallas. It was a tipping point nudging the show to the forefront of the zeitgeist, where it remained until 1991. Even though Dallas is now being revived, however, anyone waiting for a retread of its most famous storyline is bound to be disappointed. As it turns out, this reboot isn’t a reboot, it’s simply picking up where the show left off.

“We’re not starting over,” clarifies Cynthia Cidre, showrunner on Dallas, which premieres on TNT June 13. “We’re more of a continuation, like we’ve been on hiatus for 20 years, and we’re just coming back to the same old Ewing family.” In other words, instead of showing us how Spider-Man becomes Spider-Man again, we’re going to see what Spider-Man has grown up to become. And what his kids are like too.

It’s been a long, winding path leading up to the new Dallas. In 2006, 20th Century Fox announced plans to resurrect the show as a movie, starring John Travolta, Luke Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez. By the following year, that cast had been dropped, reportedly in favor of a more comedic take on the material starring Ben Stiller, which then failed to materialize. Finally, in 2010, Craig Erwich, executive vice president of Warner-Horizon, reached out to Cidre, the writer and producer who created 2007’s Cane, about reviving the property for TV. She decided to steer the show back in its original direction, picking up 20 years later as though it had just been renewed.

“It was clear to me that the fans of the show are as hardcore as the Trekkies, and that this needed to be treated with great respect as landmark television,” Cynthia says. “I told the writers when they came in, if it happened in the original show, we consider it written in stone. We are not changing the history of the show.” She also adds, though, “I just gave it a little facelift to fit the times.”

In the 20 years since the deliriously dysfunctional Ewing family has been off the air, the world has changed. For one thing, the interior of Southfork has undergone a redecoration, to reflect what Bobby’s new wife might have done with the place. While oil is still at the center of the Ewing operation, alternative energies are now part of the resource narrative so Cidre divided the sons of JR and Bobby Ewing (who were 10 and 8 when the show went off the air–don’t do the math) right along those old/new energy lines.

The characters aren’t the only people who’ve gone through changes since the show has been off the air, though. The audience had changed as well, hardened by ongoing exposure to clichés and irony. “The original show began with a more grounded version back in 1978, but then over the 13 years it was on the air, it became slightly more outrageous.” Cidre says. “Given that it’s 20 years later and audiences are more sophisticated, and given that that an outrageous tone is really not in my wheelhouse, what we have is more grounded.”

While the show will still have epic family drama in spades, nobody is going to survive getting shot 10 times, and nobody is going to wake up in a shower after being dead for an entire season, as Patrick Duffy’s Bobby once did, cluing the audience in that they’ve just witnessed a season-length dream sequence. The reanimation of Bobby Ewing proved to be the shark-jumping antithesis of the “Who Shot JR?” cliffhanger.