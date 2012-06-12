French Railway System SNCF Magnifies Your Anti-Social Behavior

In all fairness, sometimes you have no idea how truly obnoxious you are until someone calls you out on it–and constructs 16 ft. sculptures in the likeness of why nobody likes you. In a campaign from the French railway system SNCF created by agency TBWA Paris, the bustling throng in and around stations Lyon-Perrache and Saint-Charles will come across a giant crumpled cigarette and mint green wad of chewing gum with signs putting such a jarring display in context: “Il n’y a pas de petite incivilité” (There is no little incivility.)