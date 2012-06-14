Creatives Share The Best Piece of Advice They Ever Got

Sometimes a piece of advice, no matter how well-meaning or earnestly proffered, is instantly forgotten, or, perhaps more frequently, quietly resented.

But, once in a while, whether you’re looking for it or not, you get a gem that sticks. For one reason or another, some wise words become more than food for thought and become guiding principles, if not life changers.

Creative Social, an organization of creative professionals working in the digital marketing space, has assembled its members’ favorite bits of advice into a new book, Best Piece of Advice Ever. The book, a collaboration with artist management agency, Bernstein & Andriulli, presents the wise words along with art work from a range of contemporary illustrators and designers including Ray Smith, 12Foot6, Stan Chow, Ilovedust, and Shotopop.

Advice sharers include The Barbarian Group’s Benjamin Palmer, SheSays, and Shout founder Ale Lariu, Gavin Rodgers, Creative Director at agency LBi, and many others.

According to Creative Social founders, the book was born out of one of the organization’s conferences when Microsoft brand strategist David Pugh-Jones asked a speaker “What’s the best piece of advice you have ever been given?” (the response, from Jim Haynes: “If you do something for someone, forget it immediately. If someone does something for you, remember it always.”)

Click through the slide show above to read some of the advice featured in the book–and share your own best piece of advice below.