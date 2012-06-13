Co.Create Is Looking For A Pop Culture Writer

Do you have an obsessive interest in TV, film, the internet, video games, music, art, marketing and advertising, and social media? We’re looking for pop culture sponges who are interested in understanding the changing business models that are bringing all of these fields together. As a contributor to Co.Create, you’ll be uncovering and writing about the latest movies, TV shows, trailers, ad campaigns and social media efforts on a daily basis, and interviewing the creative and business minds behind them for more in-depth stories.

Apply only if you have experience working on a website or other daily editorial platform and are comfortable writing a range of different story styles, from short blog posts to features. We are looking at candidates with a range of experience levels, and have both freelance and full-time positions to fill.

Send a resume, links to past stories and two sample pitches to tiezzi at fastcompany.com.

Note: You must include “Co.Create Writer: Your Name” in the subject line.