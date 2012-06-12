Proposal Videos Are Cute. Wedding Announcement Videos, Less So

Gentlemen, before you is a cautionary tale of what your half-assed efforts in helping plan your wedding can bring about: When dealing with a fiance who has managed to shirk even the simplest of responsibilities, some women may nag, some might just take over all, and some will go that extra mile.

Serving as an unofficial announcement of his impending nuptials, former creative turned director Amir Farhang has created “The Announcement,” a darkly humorous take on the eternal strife between future husband and wife of sending out wedding invitations starring Farhang himself and his real-life fiancee Kayla McGee.

“We’ve both watched people almost get divorced before they’ve even tied the knot over wedding details,” says Farhang. “So we decided to have some fun with the absurdity of it all. Every bride-to-be has probably wanted to kill her man at some point in the planning stage, so that seemed like a universal truth we could grab on to.”

Calling in favors from the likes of production company Caviar Content, DP Jacob Ritley and editor Tessa Davis of Cosmo Street, Farhang turned his script into a reality (it helped that McGee had some acting chops; Farhang is simply displaying natural talent).

And now, knowing what stress can do to an aggrieved betrothed, it’d probably be in your best interest to RSVP ASAP.