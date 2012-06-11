Fiona Apple Is Preoccupied by Sea Creatures in Her New Video

“Butterflies in my brain” is how dark-pop chanteuse Fiona Apple describes the thoughts that refuse to leave her alone at night on her new song, “Every Single Night.” While those fluttery insects don’t actually show up in the video for that song, plenty of other creatures do.

This song is the lead single from Fiona Apple’s first album in seven years, which has the the typically cumbersome title: The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do. Directed by Joseph Cahill, the new video features animalistic manifestations of its singer’s outsize imagination. These nocturnal submissions include a literally bull-headed man and water-dwellers such as squids, snails, crocodiles, and a giant octopus. It doesn’t sound like Fiona Apple is having such sweet dreams. Of course, we already knew that she doesn’t go to sleep to dream.