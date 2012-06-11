advertisement
She’s A Mangobbler: Google’s New Spots Show the Power of Google Docs

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

You love your mother–really, you do. But clearly the adage “Sharing is Caring” was coined way before Google Docs.

Created by agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners as part of a campaign showcasing the collaborative creative power of Google Docs, “Wedding List” has a couple planning their guest list for their upcoming nuptials using a Google Document shared between them. All is going smoothly until mommy dearest’s cursor blinks into stubborn existence with her own additions nixed, re-added, and nixed again until, well, she’s nixed altogether.

Google’s “Gone Google” campaign has been touting the company’s suite of services as the go-to option for companies, universities, and everyday folk with the new characteristically simple spots focusing on Google Docs.

In a second spot, Hall and Oates share a Doc-based back and forth in search of the perfect lyric to describe a certain wanton lady on the prowl.

