See Vimeo’s Best Videos Of The Year

K-Swiss’ Kenny Powers campaign, Manchester Orchestra’s “Simple Math” video, and A History of the Title Sequence were among the winners at the Vimeo Awards ceremony, which took place last Thursday night at NYU’s Skirball Center. Each winner received a grant of $5,000, except for directorial collective Everynone, who received an additional $25,000 for their Grand Prize-winning film, “Symmetry,” which you can watch above.

Awards judges included James Franco, Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari, Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, and advertising impresario David Droga, amongst others. The presentation itself featured a set designed by art and technology crew Seeper, who coordinated with musical comedy presenters Reggie Watts and Beardyman for a sound and motion-responsive, projection-mapped showpiece.

The other category winners announced at the Vimeo awards are below.

Action Sports

Astray Films – “Dark Side of the Lens”

Advertising

K-Swiss and agency 72AndSunny – “Kenny Powers – MFCEO”

Animation

Malcolm Sutherland – “Umbra”