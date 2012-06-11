Chevy Sonic Urges Drivers To “Stay Clutch”

If you’re going to learn how to do something, you might as well learn from the best. That goes for driving too.

Based on the news of the stick shift’s recent rise in popularity, Chevy is courting all the manual-curious novices out there with its latest promotion. Created by Boston agency Mullen, the new Sonic initiative reaches out through Facebook to give fans a chance to win private driving lessons from professional race car drivers.

All users have to do is play a Facebook game testing their manual transmission knowledge, and then submit a vlog telling Chevy why they want to drive a stick. (Most common answer: the movie Drive, probably.) Because the carmaker is the official vehicle of Major League Baseball, the “Stay Clutch” driving school will take place in in Kansas City in July, right around the time of the 2012 MLB All-Star Game, which semifinalists will also attend. The final winner will receive two tickets to Game One of the World Series. Ladies and gentlemen, start your Facebooks.