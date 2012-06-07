With Prometheus’ Robot Michael Fassbender Continues His Alien Streak

Even before a handshake and hello, Michael Fassbender looks at me and blurts, “You’re flying the ginger flag!” He’s wide-eyed, grinning, and stating the obvious. Curious copper comments are a lifelong blessing and curse. It’s the kind of physical characteristic that divides groups. People will praise you or play into playground PTSD for having red hair. What comes next is a bit of a surprise. “There’s only a few of us left,” he says.

Most people don’t look at Michael Fassbender and think, “ginger,” even if his scruffy beard is exactly that. He doesn’t talk about whether his Irish traits ever lead to bullying in his own life, but it’s interesting that he would identify with a group of Vitamin D-deprived wallflowers.

“I’ve just realized that I end up playing these outsiders all of the time,” he reflects. It’s true–tormented super villain Magneto in X-Men: First Class, the sexually addicted Brandon in Shame, and his take as Carl Jung in A Dangerous Method are all roles that feature Fassbender as a man astray, navigating deep-seated issues that make it hard to emotionally connect with others.

It’s something that makes him stand out from the pack of rising A-listers whose performances tend to be cookie cutter fresh. For every emotionally complex role, there are 100 Captain Americas. “I find the characters interesting that are displaced and ones that have been betrayed,” he says.

It’s hard to imagine Fassbender even having time to ponder his characters because of his schedule. Even now, he’s rushed to make a flight to New York from London to promote Prometheus, director Ridley Scott’s hotly anticipated return to sci-fi and the Alien universe.

He plays David, a man meant to look after a space crew in suspended animation while they’re on a two-year journey to the moon LV-223. Supposedly when they get there, they’ll find big answers to big questions about the origins of humanity. In a universe that redefined horror with the chest bursting, HR Giger-designed xenomorph, it’s safe to say the crew’s answers aren’t fluffy pillows when they wake up and smell the extraterrestrial roses.