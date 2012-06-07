Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” Trailer Has the Internet’s Attention

Considering that he’s been a cinematic fixture for the last 20 years, it’s easy to forget that Quentin Tarantino has only directed a handful of features thus far (one of which was split into two films .) That is, until the preview for the acclaimed director’s latest film debuts online and everyone loses their minds.

People had already been rabidly speculating about the contents of the Django Unchained trailer long before its premiere yesterday, based on footage that premiered last month at Cannes. However, once the leaked footage showed up on websites before the official unveiling (and were pulled off just as quickly), that speculation rose to a fever pitch. As a result, the words “Django Unchained” have been trending on Twitter for the past 24 hours and those trying to get a glimpse were often frustrated, as exemplified by this amusing tweet from The New York Times Magazine‘s Adam Sternbergh.

Adam Sternbergh’s tweet about Django Unchained

Now that the trailer is official, we can all finally have our first look at Tarantino’s latest creation. Opening up with a Johnny Cash song before segueing into some soul funk, the film looks like it’s going to be a bloody, Western-tinged, race-feuled tale of pre-Civil War era justice. In addition to lead Jamie Foxx and a villainous Leonardo DiCaprio, Django also stars Academy Award-winner Christoph Waltz. As the clamoring settles down now that the trailer has been released, look for the hype to build again in wintertime, leading up to the film’s release on Christmas Day.