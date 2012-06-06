Washing Your Hands With Method Is Like “High-Fiving a Rainbow”

Not since the rubber ducky heyday of Sesame Street has there been so much singing about proper hygiene.

In a new campaign by San Francisco-based agency Mekanism, home cleaning products company Method has been unveiling a new Flight of the Conchords-style music video each month, starring the mononymous singer/spokesperson, Noah. The latest video features Noah singing about the benefits of hand-washing against the backdrop of a rainbow made from the various colors of Method soap dispensers. In this way, washing one’s hands is like “high-fiving a rainbow” (although the best moment comes when one of the background dancers has a visceral reaction to hearing it also described as “like tickling a cherry pie.”)

Users who go on Method’s Facebook page can guess how many bottles of hand wash it took to make the rainbow from the video. Whichever fan gets closest to the correct number wins a $100 gift certificate to Soap.com, as well as their very own rainbow of Method. Whether or not the winner actually high-fives the rainbow is up to them.

Watch last month’s video, “Say No to Jugs,” below.