Words With Agency Entrepreneurs: Dojo Launches Abductionary Game

The partners at San Francisco-based agency Dojo have a long history marketing games. Now they’re turning their efforts to creating them with the release of an iPad game that started life as a side project.

Abductionary is a beat-the-clock word game developed by Dojo’s in-house IP unit, The Prototype Factory. Best described as a mash-up of Tetris and Scrabble, Abductionary is both a passion project from a team of self-described “gaming addicts” and an attempt to establish an alternate, long-tail revenue stream for the agency.

“We work in an industry where we spend a lot of time trying to help other people create temporary things,” says Mauro Alencar, Dojo’s cofounder and executive creative director. “So we thought it would be interesting to do some permanent things for ourselves, things that will continue to generate revenue after the lifespan of a campaign.”

“Our goal as an agency is to have at least 50 percent of our revenue come from our own R&D,” he adds.

In the game, which is available on iTunes for $1.99, players assume the role of aliens trying to learn English by fashioning words out of letters stolen from the brains of earthlings (just go with it). As letters stream down the steam-powered “Language Extractor 6000” on the right side of the screen, Tetris style, players must grab them and form words. Points are awarded based on the length and complexity of the words formed. Allow too many letters to go unused, and the Extractor overheats.

As branded casual games become a popular marketing vehicle (see Volkswagen’s Touareg Challenge, Pleasure Hunt from Magnum Ice Cream, or anything on the USA Network’s CharacterArcade.com), ad agencies large and small have entered the business of producing them–or at least dreaming them up and outsourcing their production. Dojo is no exception, having recently produced an online game for the release of Lucasfilm’s Red Tails.

The agency was founded by two men steeped in gaming cred–Alencar, a former creative director at AKQA, met cofounder Geoff Edwards, a former creative director at the T.A.G. agency, when the two shops jointly launched Microsoft’s Xbox 360. And Dojo is equipped to produce such games entirely in-house. The Prototype Factory unit houses illustrators and coders, and Alencar himself created all the music. All characters in the game were inspired by Dojo employees.