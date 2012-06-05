Secret Location Combines Gaming, Interactivity, and Telephony With Mysterious Film “The Sevens”

When visiting the website of a creative company, the expectation is to find some contact information and selections of work and/or a demonstration of just how desperately social-media-savvy the proprietors are. When you visit the site of Secret Location and a phone starts ringing, however, you know something altogether different is going on. Clicking on the persistently ringing phone initiates a multi-layered narrative experience that seamless combines short film, interactivity, and gaming.

Dubbed The Sevens, the experience is the centerpiece of Toronto-based interactive agency Secret Location’s relaunched website and is designed to surprise and entertain while showcasing the extent of the company’s skills. Well versed in creating experimental interactive narratives such as Rookie Blue: Interrogation Room for Global TV, Stanfield’s Guy At Home in His Underwear, and Endgame Interactive for Showcase, which won an International Digital Emmy in 2012, for this site Secret Location builds on the insights learned from previous work to create an experience that is both chilling and exhilarating.

The Sevens begins and ends with a phone call and contains three puzzles for viewers to solve. Once the narrative begins we meet Julie, a suburban teen who possesses unique powers, like moving cryptic symbols floating in her room. The first puzzle users encounter unlocks a phone number; the next, a pass code. If users solve the puzzles and dial the number, they will receive a phone call and a chance to solve one final puzzle in order to reveal an alternative ending. If users fail to solve the puzzle the first time, the video loops back to the beginning. It’s worth the extra effort to figure it out.

James Milward, Secret Location founder and executive producer, says that the idea for The Sevens was born four years ago in the company’s first portfolio site. Built around a choose-your-own adventure interactive narrative, users fully embraced the site’s sense of discovery–perhaps too much. Over 120,000 people visited the site in the first three months, and many of them thought the company’s phone number, placed at the bottom, was part of the experience. It was not. Yet over 100,000 people called that number trying to play along. So when the time came to reinvent his company’s website, Milward saw the potential to do something interesting with the phone.

The reason behind this independent project–which was created with writer/filmmaker José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço–is largely research and development. But R&D in isolation, says Milward, only tests the functional technology, whereas he’s more interested in experimenting with how tech intersects with narrative. “We’re always experimenting from a tech standpoint, but where we’re really trying to experiment more is where that technology meets story. So it’s not enough to workshop whether tech works. From our standpoint, it comes to bear where technology meets a creative story idea,” he says, noting that this type of tinkering for a client-facing project is not really possible. “It’s one thing to get the phone number working technically, it’s another to get the phone number to work correctly when you have to punch numbers in a keypad within a certain amount of time in order for a narrative to progress.”

If the first Secret Location site spurred the phone integration in The Sevens, then Endgame Interactive inspired its flawless integration of film, interactivity, and gaming.

Launched in spring 2011, Endgame Interactive was created as an interactive episode of Endgame, a show on Canadian network Showcase. One of the first experiences to pull in user’s data with Facebook’s API, the piece blended a show-related narrative with investigative gaming. Lauded with an International Emmy, it was groundbreaking. Still, Milward says there was much to improve on.