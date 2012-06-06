Agency Virtually Vandalizes Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam

Certain scenes from The Da Vinci Code are being reenacted in the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. Or at least it looks that way if you’re viewing paintings through your smartphone.

In a virtual exhibition called “Paint Job,” Amsterdam-based agency Brilliant After Breakfast has, for all intents and purposes, digitally hijacked the Rijksmuseum, slathering paintings with pixellated graffiti. The only way to see the results is through the Layar Reality Browser app, which can add a virtual layer on top of physical surfaces.

“Paint Job” is sort of a calling card for the newly formed agency, designed to raise questions about historical work in a current context. Those who want to see the work in person need only download the app, visit the Rijksmuseum, tap the screen in front of the first visible painting, and once the messages become visible on the paintings (“Welcome to our show!” reads the first), a gallery button will also appear below the screen, showing which paintings are part of the tour.