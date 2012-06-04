Whose Copy Of “De-Worming World” Is This? Faux Covers Protect “The World’s Most Stolen Magazine”

What is it about the office environment that turns otherwise sane human beings into raging kleptos? Lunches clearly labeled by coworkers: gone. Office supplies closets: raided. Magazines, even: swiped. But agency Leo Burnett London just might have a clever solution for the last problem–pilfered red staplers and “moist maker” turkey sandwiches will have to take a backseat for now.

Advertising publication Lürzer’s Archive has made a (somewhat specious) claim that it’s the world’s most stolen magazine. Cut to “Untouchable Covers”: an idea from creative Ben Gough of Leo Burnett to prevent the stickiest of fingers from making off with your copy of Lürzer’s Archive by placing quite possibly the most unappealing fake covers over the real thing. We’ve seen similar ideas before–Molson offered guys lady-impressing faux covers like “Trustfund”–but never employed as a prophylactic device.

Designed by Mark Denton of Coy! Communications, the gross, the boring, and the douchey are well represented as effective deterrents, with new subscribers to Lürzer’s Archive receiving one of the faux covers to protect their treasured glossy. Now, if someone jacks your magazine thinking they’re actually getting an issue of De-Worming World or Cockhandler, then you’ll know they have problems far beyond stealing.