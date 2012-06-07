advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Progressive CMO Jeff Charney On How To Keep A Work Culture Fresh

Progressive CMO Jeff Charney On How To Keep A Work Culture Fresh
By Dan Friedell1 minute Read

With his shaved head, affinity for temporary neck tattoos, and a ban on PowerPoint, Jeff Charney believes in the power of the unexpected. “People want to take a walk on the wild side,” he says. “But how do you get them to go there? You have to let people be comfortable in their own skin first, especially in corporate America.” He’s done it this way.

advertisement

When Charney joined Progressive from Aflac almost two years ago, at his first meeting, he grabbed empty beer bottles with labels that read COMPLACENCY, GOSSIP, and ME, ME, ME and smashed them with a bat.

Charney sent a local high-school marching band through company headquarters, hired a gospel choir to break up a meeting, and had his new spokescharacter, the Messenger, ride a Harley down the hallway.

A field trip brought employees to an unfinished building to throw paint-filled balloons at the walls.

The results: Charney and his team have brought fresh ideas to the iconic Flo campaigns–one reason that Progressive wrote more policies than ever last year, more than $15 billion worth.

Timeline

2005

Becomes CMO of QVC

2008

Becomes CMO of Aflac; leads marketing for the “You Don’t Know Quack” and “Get the Aflacts” campaigns and originates “We’ve Got You Under Our Wing” tagline

2010

Becomes CMO of Progressive

2011

Wins Adweek’s “Brand Genius: Marketer of the Year Award”; wins an Effie award for marketing efficiency

2011

Entertainment Weekly names “Flo” its #1 advertising icon

2011

Launches Progressive’s national “The Messenger” campaign

2012

Grows Progressive’s Facebook fan base from 500,000 in 2010 to nearly 4 million

A version of this article appears in the June 2012 issue of Fast Company.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life