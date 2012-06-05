Kevin Spacey Stars in Jameson-Backed Short Film “The Ventriloquist”

Despite all the avenues available online for having your work seen by the right people, it can still be as difficult as ever for that to actually happen. The chances of anyone seeing your film increase exponentially, though, if Kevin Spacey appears in it.

Spacey’s production company, Trigger Street Productions, recently partnered with Jameson Whiskey to create a contest called Jameson First Shot, which is aimed at rewarding fresh directorial talent. Entrants submit short screenplays that follow certain guidelines, with three winners picked from among them: one from the United States, one from Russia, and one from South Africa. Each of them gets a chance to shoot their screenplay with Kevin Spacey in the lead role.

The winner from the U.S. in this inaugural round is Benjamin Leavitt, whose short film, The Ventriloquist, features Kevin Spacey in the titular role, contending with a dummy that has a mind of its own. See Spacey talk about the Jameson First Shot contest with his producing partner, Dana Brunetti, in the video below.